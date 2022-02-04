Puebla.- Last night, the State Attorney General’s Office from Puebla determined as “enlightened” the case of baby Thaddeus, who was found dead inside the San Miguel Penitentiary Center in Puebla. This after ordering the arrest against Nadia Carolina “N” and Jessica “N”, who would have been responsible for introducing the body of the minor to the penitentiary facilities.

Through a statement, the FGE confirmed the arrest of two women, as well as the indictment of three more subjects in the case of baby Tadeo, whose body was exhumed in Mexico City and transferred to the Puebla prison.

Through a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that on February 2 of this year, a Control Judge issued an arrest warrant against Nadia Caroline and Jessica. And this Thursday the ministerial authorities complied with the judicial order and the initial hearing was requested to formulate the imputation for the crimes with the General Health Law, infractions of the Laws and Regulations on Burials and Exhumations and Cover-up, in addition to the fact that Jessica was They added charges for Breach of a Legal Duty.

In the statement, it is also detailed that the FGE of Puebla will request a hearing to formulate charges regarding two inmates; Antony “N”for the crimes of VViolation of the General Health Law, Violation of Laws and Regulations on Burials and Exhumations and Criminal Association. Already Sergio “N” for the crimes of Violation of the General Health LawConcealment and Criminal Association.

while Gerard “N”, who worked as a custodian of this penitentiary institution must answer for the crimes of VViolation of the General Law of Health, Concealment and Criminal Association.

These people would have been presumably responsible for introducing baby Tadeo’s body to the prison. Carolina would have taken him to prison, since she was a frequent visitor to Antonio. While Jessica and Gerardo, custodians of the prison would have collaborated with Nadia to introduce the body.

Read more: Involved in Bavispe massacre linked to process; Adría LeBaron asks to be present at the hearing

Supposedly Antonio was the one who instructed the introduction of the body, received it and hid it, while Sergio would have been the one who deposited it in the garbage container.