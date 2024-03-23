A woman was arrested in Mexico City for allegedly selling weapons through social networks, in an operation carried out by elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) in the Coyoacán mayor's office.

The police action was the result of an online “buying” strategy after receiving complaints about the illegal sale of weapons.

The authorities began an investigation that led to the tracking of the suspect, identified as an operator of vehicles with license plates from the state of Morelos, which linked her to the Coyoacán area.

Despite her attempts to hide her identity with wigs, the woman was intercepted in the San Pablo Tepetlapa neighborhood while she was apparently about to complete a transaction.

In the search of the vehicle, ten useful cartridges, two firearms and numerous doses of a substance similar to cocaine were found.

Simultaneously, the SSC and the Attorney General's Office (FGJ) executed a search warrant at a home located on Pacífico Avenue, Los Reyes neighborhood, presumably operated by the detainee.

At this location, six firearms, twenty packages of cartridges of different calibers, 200 doses of a narcotic substance and a gray vehicle were seized.

The police chief of Mexico City reported on the success of the operation, while the place was secured by the authorities so that the Public Ministry can determine the legal status of the detained woman.