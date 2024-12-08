The National Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman of Colombian origin in the city of Valencia for allegedly profiting from a compatriot of hers whom she forced to practice prostitution in a brothel.

The arrested woman kept half of what the victim collected for the sexual services she provided and forced her to be available to clients 24 hours a day, throughout the week, under the premise that it was “Better to earn money than to rest and sleep”.

To do this, he threatened to spread the photographs that he had taken of her for internet advertisements among her relatives, according to the Higher Police Headquarters of the Valencian Community.

The investigation began in October. The detainee took advantage of the victim’s situation of economic and social vulnerability, whom she allegedly deceived by offering to take care of a minor, a job that turned out to be false.









The woman was subject to “tight control” on the part of the person under investigation: he only let her leave the home “for short periods of time and always under his authorization.”

The agents of the Unit against Illegal Immigration Networks and Document Falsehood (UCRIF) of the Provincial Brigade of Immigration and Borders of Valencia, specialists in the detection of potential victims of trafficking in human beings for the purposes of sexual exploitation, took charge of the investigations and carried out an inspection of the house that served as a brothel, where they located several women.

The person under investigation, with no police record, was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to prostitution, but has been release after being heard in a statement and being warned of the obligation to appear before the judicial authority when required to do so.

The National Police has the telephone number 900 105 090 and the email address [email protected] to facilitate citizen collaboration and the anonymous and confidential reporting of this type of crimes. The call is not reflected on the telephone bill.