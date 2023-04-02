Ensenada, Baja California.- Fabiola “N” was arrested for being allegedly responsible for the femicide of her 4-year-old stepdaughter in Ensenada, reported the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office.

According to the FGE, the agents established sufficient evidence to determine that Fabiola “N”, the victim’s stepmother, should be insured and presented before the competent authority for the crime of feminicide of a four-year-old girl, who was under his care and on March 22 received blows that caused head injuries.

Derived from the blows he suffered, the girl Aitana died on March 23 in a hospital due to severe head trauma. Likewise, the minor It showed traces of violence that did not correspond to this last attack.

Therefore, the Control Judge granted the State Attorney General’s Office the arrest warrant against the probable person responsible, which was completed this Friday, March 31, in the downtown area of ​​Ensenada.

Fabiola “N” was placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who will proceed to link the process so that she can be prosecuted for the femicide. See also 27-year-old man who abducted the 14-year-old Mitzy is already in pretrial detention