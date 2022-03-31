Guadalajara Jalisco.– A man Venezuelan is arrested for allegedly having sexually assaulted to one 17 year old old in the Historical Center Guadalajara on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 3.

I was in the streets Pedro Loza between Hidalgo and Independencia streetswhere the victim was traveling, who reported that the aggressor came from behind, lifted her skirt and touched her, for which she asked the police officers patrolling the area for help.

The alleged implicated named Joseph “N”26 years old and who mentioned being a citizen Venezuelan was transferred to the public ministry after being detained by bike lanes in Guadalajara that worked under the operation Historical Center.

The minor was treated primarily by the police of Guadalajara and later elements of the Specialized Division for Attention to Violence against Women to advise the minor and accompany her to present her complaint.

Read more: They invite a March against the Revocation of AMLO’s Mandate

Elements of the Primary Investigation and Victim Care Unit to give psychological attention to the young person.