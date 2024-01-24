Vente Venezuela, the party of the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition, Maria Corina Machadodenounced this Wednesday the arrest of Guillermo López, the third regional head of the anti-Chavista campaign command apprehended this week.

In addition to López, head of the command in the state of Trujillo (west), the group has denounced the arrest of its campaign leaders in the regions of La Guaira (north) and Yaracuy (west), Juan Freites and Luis Camacaro, respectively, who , according to Vente Venezuelawere “kidnapped by the regime”, in reference to the Government of Nicolas Maduro.

“Repressive bodies do not say where they are. Forced disappearance is a crime against humanity. We demand faith in life and immediate freedom,” the party's Human Rights Committee wrote on the social network “.

This Tuesday, Machado alerted the international community of these actions, and although he did not attribute the arrest of his coordinators to any security body, he held the Government responsible for these events, as well as for the vandalization of several headquarters of his party, on whose facades they wrote “Bolivarian Fury“, name of a plan launched by the head of state to “defend the right to peace.”

The opposition member, who is disqualified from holding elected public office until 2030 – which she hopes will be lifted through negotiation with the Government – then assured that “the entire repressive apparatus of the State” is trying to “dissuade and demoralize” her followers.

María Corina Machado's electoral team Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

Last Thursday, Maduro accused the “ultra-right” of having a “conspiratorial” and “coup plan,” and warned that those who try to destabilize the Executive “will encounter the Bolivarian fury” of the people.

One day before, police forces arrested in the state of Barinas (west) to the union leader of the educational sector Víctor Venegas, a supporter of Machado.

The United States said this Tuesday that the arrests “without due process go against the spirit of the electoral roadmap agreement” signed in October by Chavismo and the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), after which the North American nation relaxed some of its sanctions on Venezuela, including those related to oil and gas.

EFE

