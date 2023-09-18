Florida.- A 14-year-old teenager was arrested by authorities accused of having shot his mother to death, having wounded her boyfriend with five shots (he is serious) and of having tried to wound his own brother as well.

The events occurred on Saturday afternoon in Riverview, Florida; The teenager apparently tried to commit suicide, but the police prevented him, reports the news outlet La Opinión.

On Saturday afternoon, after receiving a report of gunshots, police responded to the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive, in the Summerfield, Riverview subdivision; There they saw the teenager armed with a gun, who, upon seeing himself surrounded, put the gun to his head several times, threatening to shoot himself, but the agents dissuaded him and made him drop the gun, after 16 minutes of talking.

The young man apparently tried to pick it up again but was shot by a rubber bullet, then he was arrested.

Shot

While the agents were talking to the boy, paramedics treated a man who was shot five times (in the body, hands and face) and fled to a neighbor’s house in search of help. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police also found a woman lying outside her house in the area, who was already lifeless.

It was said that the woman was the teenager’s mother, and the man wounded by gunshots was her boyfriend. It was said that the young man allegedly shot them.

It was also learned that the boy pointed the gun at his older brother. The latter commented that her mother and her boyfriend were arguing, when he heard her gunshots, and saw her little brother shooting at her, Univisión reports.

Authorities are investigating the case.