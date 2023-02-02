Thursday, February 2, 2023
They arrest a teacher for allegedly abusing a student in a cemetery

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World
teacher arrested

She is Cali Hawkes, the teacher put behind bars.

She is Cali Hawkes, the teacher put behind bars.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested in Nebraska, United States.

Cali Heikes, a teacher from the state of Nebraska, United States, was arrested after being accused of having sexual relations with one of his underage students.

According to authorities, Heikes, 25, would pick up the 17-year-old student at his home three times a week. to take him to a cemetery where they would have intimate relations.

The woman was detained after the police received a call on January 20 from the Department of Health and Human Services alerting them to the situation.

Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said that since January 12, he has attended two cars leaving the cemetery area and realized that the student was driving one. When asked about the reason why he was in that place, the teenager replied that he was waiting for his friend ‘Cali’.

The officer also noted the other vehicle leaving the area, a black Chevrolet SUV registered to Professor Heikes.

The authorities confirmed the facts after the student’s sister revealed that the teacher went into her house at night to participate in “exciting games.”

After the statements, Police got a search warrant and are looking to seize Heikes’ phone and other devices to investigate further.

Although the age of consent in Nebraska is 16, sex between a teacher and a student is always illegal due to the authority that the former has, eventually being considered a felony.

If found guilty, Cali Heikes could face up to 20 years in jail.

Daisy Contreras
Writing TRENDS
*With information from ‘El Universal’ – Mexico (GDA)

