Chihuahua.- A subject was arrested by elements of the Road Police of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) in the city of Chihuahua after trying to use a license apocryphal driving to perform trofficial endorsements in a State Government Revenue Collection office.

The arrestedidentified as 22-year-old Kevin Manuel LM, appeared at the Revenue Collection office to carry out a official procedureduring which he presented a driver’s license that, when verifying the information on it, turned out to be false.

The Revenue Collection staff collated the information from the driver’s license with the database of the State Government and did not agree with any of the records.

Upon realizing the Revenue Collection staff about the apocryphal documentthe support of the elements of the Undersecretariat of Mobility was requested, which they arrested the subject to make it available to the agent of the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).