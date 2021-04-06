A Buenos Aires policeman was arrested this Tuesday, accused of murdering a 22-year-old man who was shot to death over the weekend in Berazategui.

This is the officer Sergio Mamonte, from the Local Prevention Police Unit (UPPL) of Lomas de Zamora, who in the next few hours will be investigated for the crime of “simple homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm” to the detriment of Nahuel Lopez.

Judicial sources informed Telam that the prosecutor in the case, Cristian Granados, ordered the arrest after receiving a series of statements from witnesses who targeted the suspect as the one who shot Nahuel and his group of friends.

Police sources indicated that Internal Affairs has not yet adopted any temperament towards Mamonte, waiting for the investigative statement to be carried out before Prosecutor Granados.

The judicial official awaits for the next few hours the preliminary results of the autopsy on Nahuel’s body, which will be carried out at the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Morgue, with experts from the provincial Attorney General’s Office.

Other measures of evidence ordered in the framework of the investigation were in charge of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA).

Complaint of “easy trigger”

This Monday, the victim’s family marched to the prosecutor’s office to demand justice and denied the initial version of the Police that affirmed that the victim had participated in an assault and threatened Mamonte with a knife.

“Those are all lies”, said to Telam Mónica López, mother of the young man, who led that mobilization in which she denounced that it was a case of “easy trigger”.

The incident occurred last Friday afternoon, in streets 131 and 5, of Berazategui, where there was a confrontation between two groups of young people. In the middle of the fight, Nahuel received a shot in the stomach which caused his death a day later.

A source from the investigation detailed Telam that until now it was not possible to verify the initial version of the Police that Nahuel had participated in an assault and tried to attack Mamonte, who was frank and dressed in civilian clothes, and carried out multiple shots.

According to the investigators, there were also other armed people in the confrontation, while at the crime scene a served pod, two shotgun shells and a projectile were kidnapped that hit the front of a house, but no knife was found. .

“The police shot to kill. It was my son’s turn but that bullet was for anyone, “insisted Mónica, who also criticized that at first they did not want to take the complaint at the 1 ° Berazategui police station.

Police sources reported that the agent had fired when he intervened to thwart an attempted robbery of the son of a neighborhood baker and in which Nahuel apparently had participated together with two other young men.

According to this initial version, the policeman identified himself and first fired three shots towards the ground in order to deter the attack.

According to this account, the murdered young man threatened the policeman with a “knife” and the agent shot him.

Now the Justice seeks to corroborate if that story is consistent with what happened or if, as the family says, it was a case of police violence.

