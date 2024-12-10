From Cambados in Pontevedra to Gádor in Almería, a team from the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard has moved to arrest a pedophile who contacted minors through a multiplatform video game. The investigation began in early 2024 when the parents of a minor under 12 years of age filed a complaint in the Pontevedra province.

According to the accusation, an adult contacted his son and, after gaining his trust, asked him videos and material of sexual content. In exchange, the pedophile bought him ‘skins’, which is what the battle passes of a well-known online video game are called, and in this way advance. They referred to this exchange as “the ritual”, which gave its name to the operation called ‘RitualGame’.

As a result of the investigation, it is possible to identify the author, a 26 year old maleneighbor Gádor (Almería), and in the same way others are identified 15 minors, victims of these same facts. The detainee’s modus operandi was to contact the minors, all of them between 10 and 14 years old, through online gaming, thus initiating a first approach.

From there, the pedophile established emotional bonds of friendship, gaining the trust of the victims, to first request photographs and video calls from them where the naked children could be seen, and later videos of sexual content. In some cases this person came to give a computer or an iPhonein addition to gaining the trust of some parents, pretending to be a friend of the minor and helping him with his schoolwork.









Likewise, he traveled to different cities to personally meet the minors, and spend the night with one of themin hotels where he was staying. Once the investigators were transferred to his home in Almería, he was arrested and various electronic terminals used in his criminal activity were seized.

Civil Guard agents hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, starring very young minors, including babieson the pedophile’s mobile phone. The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Caldas de Reis (Pontevedra), has decreed the immediate entry into prison of the pedophile.