Around five in the afternoon on Monday, the concierge of the Praíco sports facilities, observed a neighbor of the area who entered the sports complex. Moments later this man tried to leave the enclosure by jumping over the fence, falling to the ground on his back and brandishing a large knife that he carried under his arm sleeve.

The caretaker of the facilities, seeing the knife and the attitude of said neighbor, quickly went to the track where the children were playing soccer to get them out of the facilities. Meanwhile, the intruder went into the changing rooms, which made the women who were taking a Zumba class there quickly left the place in great fear.

“This is a drug addict already known to the agents and who opened the lockers, surely looking for some money from the users of the facilities who were training there,” said the mayor of Citizen Security, Felipe García, at the same time that he recalled who also tried to bust the soda machine on the premises.

García clarified that that same morning the Local Police agents had intervened in another incident with the same person, and that the afternoon service was alerted by this situation, having to be reduced by force and arrested by the Police agents Local after the Praíco event.