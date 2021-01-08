A young minor was arrested this Friday as part of the investigation into the robbery suffered by Buenos Aires deputy Carolina Píparo.

At the time of the arrest, the police seized the suspect a motorcycle similar to the one involved in the assault that occurred at dawn on January 1 in La Plata.

Once the news was known, the legislator again pointed out to the Bonarense Minister of Security Sergio Berni: “Justice has just arrested one of the criminals who would be involved in the armed robbery that I suffered and that you omitted. Of a violent and a later accident, you wanted to do politicking. Minister of shame, always, “he wrote on his Twitter account, emboldening the official.

.@SergioBerniArg Justice has just arrested one of the criminals who was involved in the armed robbery that I suffered and that you omitted.

From a violent event and a subsequent accident, you wanted to politicking. Minister of shame, always. – Carolina Piparo (@CarolinaPiparo) January 8, 2021

After the robbery suffered, Píparo and her husband Ignacio Buzali were involved in a road incident in which her husband ran over two motorcyclists whom they mistook for thieves.

This Friday the toxicological analyzes start about the blood that was drawn from Buzali, the results of which would be out next week. Researchers are seeking to determine whether he consumed alcohol or some kind of substance in the moments leading up to the event.

The blood was drawn on January 1 at around 7:00 p.m., about 16 hours after the robbery and the subsequent incident in which Buzali ran over two motorcyclists.

The assault and the double pursuit began at 1.40 on Friday the 1st when the provincial deputy from Together for Change was in the passenger seat of her car, in front of the house of his in-laws, at 47 between 15 and 16, in the La Loma neighborhood.

In that instant appeared six thieves on three motorcycles, at least two of them armed. One pointed a revolver at Buzali and the other buttted Píparo’s window to demand his wallet and cell phone.

On the way to the sectional, Buzali and Píparo they saw the motorcycles that attacked them and began to follow them. The woman called 911 again to pass the location of the suspects to the police. Part of the sequence was recorded by the municipal security cameras.

According to Píparo’s account, the three initial motorcycles were joined by another two and, on Calle 21 between 38 and 39, they felt “locked in” and, when trying to escape, collided with one of the vehicles. There began a second chase, this time from the motorcycles to the Fiat 500L.

In this regard, Berni had said: “No one can doubt an assault, the nervousness that a victim feels when it is assaulted. But that cannot justify the negligent and reckless action in the accident.”

On this point, one of the defense lawyers for the motorcyclists run over said that they asked the commissioner of the section if Píparo had been interested in the state of health of the victims or if he had called an ambulance, but said no.

However, the deputy maintains the opposite and assures that from the first moment they warned that they had collided with a motorcycle. For his part, Berni considered that “if it was negligence, recklessness or attempted murder, the prosecutor will determine it with all the evidence that is being verified.”

It all ended when the couple stopped at a police checkpoint to ask for help and report what happened. Due to the accident, a case was opened for “minor injuries” against Buzali, while the search continues for the rest of the criminals who have not yet been identified.

Carolina Píparo had already been a victim of motorcycle jets when in 2010 she was shot during a bank leak, also in La Plata. At that time the woman was 9 months pregnant and, as a result of the attack, she had to be subjected to a forced delivery and her son, Isidro, died a week after birth.

JPE