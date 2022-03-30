Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Secretary of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic of Mazatlán, Commissioner Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, announced the arrest of a man in possession of a firearmin events recorded early this Wednesday.

He mentioned that a shooting report mobilized preventive agents to the Benito Juárez neighborhood, where elements of the preventive corporation carried out a search operation.

A couple of hours later, the agents managed to arrest a man who was carrying a firearm in his hands; he identified himself as Manuel Ulises “N”, 29 years old, residing in the same sector of the city.

The informative part establishes that the weapon is a Colt 45-caliber pistol, silver, with black and white handles, for which it was turned over to the corresponding instance to resolve its legal situation.

Questioned about another person arrested last night, Commissioner Alfaro Gaxiola specified that it is a young man referred to the civic judge for an administrative offense, and that it will be up to the State Prosecutor’s Office to determine if he was related to a crime.