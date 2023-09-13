A journalist who was reporting live with a mobile television the story of an assault in a commercial establishment in Madrid, Spain, was harassed by a man who touched her tail. After the attack, the harasser was arrested by the Police.

The attack was seen live from the cycle On everyone’s lipsfrom the Spanish channel Cuatro. The journalist, Isa Balado, was recounting details about a violent assault that some Madrid merchants had suffered, when a man appeared from behind. Then, without saying a word, he touched her from behind and then asked her what channel she was from.

The woman, surprised, kindly told him to wait, that it was live, and tried to continue her story while the attacker stared at her next to her.

Nacho Abad, the cycle driver, at one point asked him from the floor if that man had touched him and asked that the camera focus on him.

She, trying to continue with her work, replied that he had touched her, and then turned to the aggressor and asked: “As much as you want to ask me what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my ass?” To which he replied: “I didn’t want to touch your ass, I respect you, we respect each other.”.

Then, Balado assured him: “Yes, you touched my ass. Let me work”. Without words, the man decided to leave, but first he put his hand on her head, in a condescending manner.

“I don’t want you to be the news about this… I’ll let you continue…” Abad said, disoriented about how to react to what had happened.

Moments later, The man was detained by the police who will investigate the images and take statements from both parties. The young man could be accused of sexual assault for that unwanted touching, reported The Countrys.

From a video that the Spanish National Police uploaded to their social networks, you can see how the aggressor was taken away in handcuffs after what happened.

Only yes is yes



No room for interpretation: only yes means yes. The Spanish Parliament passed a law last year that makes consensus a crucial determinant in sexual assault cases and frees victims from the need to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them.

The law, popularly known as “Only Yes is Yes,” took aim at the vague definition of consent in Spanish law. In the absence of a codified definition, the law relied on evidence of violence, resistance or intimidation to decide whether a sexual assault had occurred.

So, The law defines consent as an explicit expression of the person’s will, making it clear that passivity or silence is not equivalent to consent. Non-consensual sex can be considered assault, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

In addition, the law also considers street harassment as a crime, develops sex-affective education in school and reinforces the care and compensation of victims of sexual violence.

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA