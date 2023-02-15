Guadalajara Jalisco.- Man arrested for beating his daughter in the Huentitán el Bajo neighborhood in Guadalajara, the subject tried to flee on the roofs of neighboring houses.

The Guadalajara Police Station received a report of a subject assaulting a woman at the intersection of Volcán Túa and Volcán Villarica streets.

Therefore, officers of the Municipal Police of Guadalajara and elements of the Specialized Division for Attention to Violence against Women based on gender (DEAViM) went to the scene.

Upon the arrival of the uniformed young woman asked them for help from a windowthe alleged attacker tried to flee through the roofs of neighboring houses.

However, he was arrested. The victim is a 19-year-old adolescent who suffered blows to her face, neck, and hands. The young woman assured that the alleged offender is his father.

The accused is identified as Alfonso “N”, 48 years old and was taken to the Public Ministrywhile DEAViM personnel accompanied the victim to present her complaint.

