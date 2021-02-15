National Police agents arrested a man ‘red-handed’ when robbed with force inside a hairdresser in the heart of Murcia. To access its interior fractured glass door, and once inside, he tried to get hold of the cash register.

Several calls to the Operative Room of 091 put the agents on notice. All the information received coincided in the same way, knocks and noises were heard in the vicinity of the hairdresser. An operation was immediately established in which several patrols intervened, both from the Citizen’s Attention Group and the Response Operational Group that they managed to surprise the detainee inside the premises. It was one of the agents, when conducting the inspection inside the premises who located, hidden behind a mirror from the hairdresser, to the alleged perpetrator who was arrested for a crime of robbery with force.

At the time of his arrest, when they fully identified him, it was when they realized that this person was in judicial search for his admission to prison for his participation in a crime of robbery with force. The detainee, a 49-year-old man of Spanish nationality, was brought to justice, in addition to his participation in a crime of robbery with force, for the judicial claim.