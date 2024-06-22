Juarez City.- Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested Brayant Jesús MR, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of possession of a vehicle with a reported theft, and along with him Pedro MH, José Pedro MM, Rafael VP, Jesús Abraham MM, Ángel Yahir CA and two teenagers, who tried to avoid arrest and attacked the officers.

This incident occurred in the Infonavit Juárez Nuevo neighborhood, when police officers observed a Nissan Versa brand vehicle, blue, 2012 model, which was going in the wrong direction and obstructing road traffic at the intersection of Hiedra and Sorgo streets.

Upon approaching the unit, they found that inside the car there was a sleeping man, who was awakened and notified that his behavior constituted an administrative offense, for which he would be presented before a civic judge.

The vehicle was tracked in the Juárez Platform System and had a theft report from June 19, 2024, which is why 18-year-old Brayant Jesús MR was arrested. At that point, seven of his friends arrived and tried to avoid arrest, for which they were detained for the probable commission of the crime of disobedience and resistance by private individuals.

After reading the rights, Brayant Jesús MR, 18 years old, Pedro MH, 19 years old, José Pedro MM, 30 years old, Rafael VP, 22 years old, Jesús Abraham MM, 20 years old, Ángel Yahir CA, 18 years old, and two teenagers, 15 and 17 years old, were brought before the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crimes.