A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police in Murcia after being caught breaking into a home located in the Los Garres district. On the arrested falls an alleged crime of robbery with force. Apparently, a neighbor raised the alarm when he heard the blows of the alleged perpetrator when he forced the access door to the house with a blunt object.

The detainee, seeing that he could not enter, grabbed the blind that protected said door with the intention of breaking it to gain access. After the neighbor’s call, the alleged thief fled by jumping over the fence that surrounded the compound of the Los Garres chalet.

Agents of the National Police went to the scene of the events, who established an operation to find the alleged perpetrator of the robbery. The statements of various witnesses in the area provided a detailed physical and clothing description, which fully coincided with that of the person responsible for the alleged attempted robbery at the home.

The Police, after investigating in the vicinity of the house, found the alleged thief crouching in a sports club. The author of the events, who has more than 25 previous arrests for similar acts and for the commission of other crimes, was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court, acting as Guard of the city of Murcia, for adoption. of the corresponding precautionary measures.