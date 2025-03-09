National Police agents have arrested in Burriana (Castellón) a scammer who scammed more than 32,000 euros affected by the Dana of Valencia With the promise of rebuild their housing at low price and fast. Taking advantage of the need and hurried situation of these victims of the catastrophe, half of the money was left on account of the budget and disappeared.

This 41 -year -old man of Spanish origin, cheated these families in the vicinity of a torrent ravine (Valencia) and is aware that he would have committed a minimum of eight scams, which have been clarified, as reported by the Headquarters in a statement.

The investigations began last January after collecting the agents of the Torrent Tres police station Complaints independent of several neighbors of one urbanization of this town, which was seriously affected as a consequence of the Dana on October 29.

He always carried out the same modus operandi. The suspect contributed to the victims a budget considerably lower at the price of marketto later request half of the payment in advance.









Once its purpose was achieved and after performing some of these properties in these properties in order to achieve the confidence of the injured, it disappeared from the area with some excuse or pretext, without doing the hired works.

During the research tasks developed by the Torrent Cybercrime Group, the agents identified the person who would be behind the scams. This individual offered services demolition and housing reconstruction, using as screen a company to which modified he name Commercial to attract the attention of the victims, thus taking advantage of the state of necessity and vulnerability in the were. They offered them a rapid and economical reconstruction of access to their respective houses, managing to scam the amount of 32,456 euros.

Bank account in the name of a deceased

Continuing with the investigations, it was found that the alleged scammer used various bank accounts To receive payments, being one of them in the name of a deceased personwhich in the past, was related to him in other crimes of the same nature.

Finally, after arduous investigation work, a police device was established in order to locate this male, being intercepted and detained on February 14 in the town of Burriana (Castellón) as the alleged perpetrator of the scams, and opposed endurance during arrest.

The detainee, with Police history By the commission of similar events, he was made available to the judicial authority.