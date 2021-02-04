After a struggle, the assailant managed to flee, but shortly after he was intercepted by the Local Police in a street near the establishment A Cieza Local Police vehicle, in front of the bookstore where the events occurred. / DC

The Local Police of Cieza managed to arrest an individual who late in the afternoon of this Thursday assaulted a bookstore in this municipality with the intention of stealing inside, for which intimidated the owner with a syringe. The events occurred after 8:00 p.m., when the man, of Moroccan origin, entered the La Ermita de Cieza bookstore and, threatening the owner with a needle, urged him to hand over the money from the box.

After a struggle, the assailant managed to flee, but shortly after he was intercepted by the Local Police in a street near the establishment. The agents seized various material that, presumably, the detainee had stolen from the aforementioned library. The man was transferred to the dungeons of the Civil Guard barracks where proceedings were instructed. In the next few hours it will go to court.