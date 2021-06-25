The Civil Guard detained a man as the alleged perpetrator of the

attack with an iron bar towards a colleague while both were working in a company in the town of Alhama de Murcia. The events occurred on June 5 in a company related to transportation, since which date the victim has been hospitalized and in serious condition. On the contrary, the alleged aggressor was arrested but later released by the judge.

The brawl began in the

facilities of the transport company, and little by little it was acquiring more virulence until one of the participants, of Spanish origin, hit the other, of Moroccan nationality, with an iron bar. Police sources ruled out that it was a fact of a racist nature.

The transport company where the events took place has released a statement in which it emphasizes that the workers involved in the fight “are not workers hired by Primafrío, nor have they ever been.”

In addition, it indicated that said workers “belong to an external company that provides Primafrío, for the provision of mechanical services.” The company further stated “

not knowing the causes or the reasons that gave rise to said incident, of which the Primafrio company and its workers have been totally unrelated “.