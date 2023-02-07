Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Municipal police officers arrested a man accused of having taken pictures of the private parts of a child in the La Pastora Zoo bathroomin the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon.

The events occurred yesterday afternoon, Monday, February 6, when two 9- and 6-year-old brothers, respectively, entered the zoo toiletand the 9-year-old boy noticed that a man I was taking pictures of the private parts of her 6-year-old brother, so she immediately went to tell her relatives.

Immediately the relatives of the children and park personnel detained the alleged aggressor and prevented him from fleeing as the elements of the Guadalupe Municipal Police arrived.

When the police officers arrived at the scene and checked the detainee’s cell phone, they allegedly found the photographs that he would have taken of the minor.

The defendant was identified as Tomás Alberto A., 31, who was made available to the Public Ministry.

Meanwhile, the parents of the children came to file the complaint for the facts.