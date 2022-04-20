Mazatlan.- For the crime of deprivation of liberty and threatselements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, assured a man who was turned over to the Public Ministry Agency specialized in forced disappearance of people in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

The official part establishes that this morning, preventive agents were alerted that a subject was threatening three women with a knifeinside a home in the Lomas del ébano neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the site, a female person signaled for help with her arms to the policemen, and as she approached, she told them that while preparing breakfast in the company of two friends, A man came to their home who violently opened the front door and wielding a machete threatened to hurt them.

He mentioned that after several minutes he managed to escape to ask for help; he took them to his home, from where the insured today was leaving. The agents followed him and managed to catch up with him when they reached a stream where the subject fell and left the machete lying on the mountain.

He identified himself as Gustavo “N”, 33 years old, residing in the Villa Florida neighborhood. The victims of the crime recognized it, as well as the weapon with which he threatened them, for which he was formally arrested and was referred to the corresponding instance.