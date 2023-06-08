Hermosillo, Sonora.- A A man was arrested after being identified as an alleged sexual offender to the detriment of at least five femalesbetween the ages of 9 and 17, in black waterSonora.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office reported that on Monday, June 5, through the SALVA Protocol, it was learned that in black watera group of people pointed to a man as allegedly responsible for abusing at least five minors.

Celina Ramos, the deputy prosecutor for Feminicides and Gender Crimes, explained that once the corresponding complaints were taken, the investigations began, obtaining from a Control Judge the arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated rape.

The apprehension ofJesus Armando “N”, 41 years oldwas executed on the morning of this June 7, being confined in the Social Readaptation Center (CERESO) from Agua Prieta.