Sinaloa.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Sinaloa through the Investigative Police arrested Edgar “A”, charged with the crime of rape task against a young in the facilities of Culiacan Botanical Gardenon December 4, 2021.

In the Control Court of the Regional Headquarters of Criminal, Accusatory and Oral Justice, central zone, the detainee was taken who was charged by the FGE, through the Public Ministry and a link to the process was requested.

The defendant’s defense requested an extension of the constitutional term for the presentation of witnesses, which was scheduled to continue the initial hearing on Tuesday, April 19 at nine in the morning, while the defendant remains with a precautionary measure of preventive detention.

The accused today was arrested last Wednesday in the La Sirena neighborhood in Mazatlan, by elements of the Investigative Police and brought before the judge on Thursday where the Initial Hearing was held, where no means or evidence were offered, remaining pending until the continuation of the hearing to be held this Tuesday, April 19.