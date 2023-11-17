The Civil Guard and the National Police dismantled a “highly specialized” gang of seven people allegedly responsible for more than a hundred robberies in homes in the provinces of Murcia, Albacete, Alicante and Valencia.

The detainees were charged with the crimes of robbery with force, robbery with violence, falsification of public documents, membership in a criminal organization and money laundering. Six of those arrested were also placed in provisional prison for these events.

The investigations, which began in January of this year, revealed that the organization, from a home in El Campello (Alicante), carried out a “meticulous” study of the area before selecting the target homes. The robberies, all carried out with the same ‘modus operandi’, were carried out in properties located in rural areas and scattered with nearby escape routes for a possible escape.

To execute them, the gang used two rental vehicles, one of them in shuttle mode. Using vehicle tracking devices, beacons and frequency jammers, they made sure that the homes were unoccupied and that the alarms were not activated.

Once inside the home, they used a precious metal testing acid kit and a gemstone tester to authenticate the loot before sending it to a municipality in Moldova, where all members of the gang had some connection.

Arrest and confiscated loot



The investigation culminated on November 7 with the arrest of the seven members of the gang, six men and one woman, aged between 23 and 33 years, in El Campello and Alicante.

During the searches, 7 high-end watches, 14 mobile devices, a frequency jammer, 68 pieces of gold jewelry, 4,280 euros and banknotes from other countries were seized. Also, they found bank and mobile phone cards, 7 beacons, a kit of reagents to test precious metals, a tester to verify the hardness of precious stones, two motor vehicles, one of them high-end, and supposedly Romanian identity documents. counterfeit.

All the detainees and the seized effects were placed at the disposal of the Ibi Guard and Instruction Court, which decreed the provisional imprisonment of six of the detainees. The entire operation was carried out jointly between the Civil Guard and the National Police, with the actions being instructed by the Villena Territorial Judicial Police Team.

The Civil Guard reminds us of the importance of reviewing and marking objects as soon as they are acquired, and providing these details in the report if they are stolen. This detail makes it easier for researchers to return the objects to their rightful owners.