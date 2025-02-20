They arrest a former NFL player when trying to make a sitting to protest Trumpism: “It is basically a Nazi movement”

Chris Kluwe, who was a professional athlete at the highest level in several NFL teams and is now dedicated mainly to writing, has been arrested on Wednesday During the celebration of a municipal assembly In the Californian city of Huntington Beach when he was about to exercise a “peaceful civil disobedience”, according to his own words.

Before the arrest, Kluwe made an intervention like any other citizen, limited to a minute and a half, and that he had requested to protest against the decision of the city of Place a plaque in the local central library on the occasion of its 50th anniversary which included the magic acrostic as well as against the municipal council that made this decision. As reported by the local newspaper Laist, the plaque has cost the coffers of the city $ 7,000 although it would have been paid by private donors.

“As it was clear last week, everyone agrees to place a plaque to celebrate the library, but a large, vast majority is against it including the magic acrostic,” Kluwe started, which has been residing for more than 15 years In this town of just over 190,000 inhabitants located on the coast south of Los Angeles.

After verifying that the Municipal Assembly “does not listen”, the former professional sportsman decided to use his time to list what “Maga has defended these last three weeks”: “Maga defends to try to erase trans people from existence. Maga defends the return to segregation and racism. Maga defends censorship and prohibition of books. Maga defends to say goodbye to air controllers while the planes are starring. Maga defends to say goodbye to people who supervise our nuclear arsenal. ”

And he continued: “Maga defends to say goodbye to the veteran military and those who serve them in the VA [el Departamento de Asuntos de Veteranos, por sus siglas en inglés]including the cancellation of suicide investigation among veterans. Maga defends cutting funds for education, including those for children with disabilities. ”

To conclude, Chris Kluwe said that Maga is a “deeply corrupt” movement, “without any anti -democratic doubt” and, “more importantly, Maga is explicitly a Nazi movement.” He added: “You can have replaced the swastika with a red cap, but this is what it is”, before the screams and cheers of the attendees.

Once this speech was over, Kluwe explained that he was going to participate in an action of “peaceful civil disobedience” that described as an “honest American tradition.” After placing himself in the center of the municipal plenary hall, several agents reduced him while he barely opposed resistance and after what he was detained.

The ex -sportsman, 43, who received a judicial citation after remaining in the dungeons of the local police for about four hours, later assured before the local media that did not participate in this action “with the intention of changing the mind to the Municipal Council” but for those who see it “understand that this is important enough to be stopped for it.” “It is important to get up and tell the truth to power and do it in a way that can be emulated by other people,” he told the media after being released.

Chris Kluwe, both during his stage and professional athlete at the NFL and subsequently, has shown numerous times in public his social activism in different ways, especially in support of LGTBI+ rights as well as in defense of equal marriage, which, as he said in 2014, motivated its departure from the Minnesota Vikings two years before.