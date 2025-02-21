Donald Trump’s return to the presidency of the United States and his measures have exploded some faces of sport, including Chris Kluwe, former NFL player with Minnesota Vikings which has been arrested for describing “Nazi” the Maga Movement.

During a neighborhood assembly in the town of Huntington Beach, in California, Kluwe spoke a speech that ended in his arrest After the installation of a plaque with the Maga slogan (Make America Great Again) was approved.

“Maga means trying Delete the existence of trans peopleto be in favor of racism and segregation, censorship in books. Maga means being in favor of saying goodbye to aerial drivers when airplanes are being starred and those that supervise our nuclear arsenal, “said the former sportsman.

Kluwe considers that “it is a slogan that is deeply corrupt, against democracy without any doubt And, most importantly, it is an explicitly Nazi movement. “

After finishing his speech, the former sportsman approached the members of the Council and It was reduced to the ground by the police, which stopped him quickly. At four hours he was released.