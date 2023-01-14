The Federal Police arrested this Saturday in Brasilia Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice in the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, whose arrest was ordered within the framework of the investigation into the attempted coup against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, official sources reported.

The former minister was detained by the authorities at the Brasilia international airport upon disembarking from Miami, according to what his lawyers confirmed to the press.

Torres was the Secretary of Security for the Federal District of Brasilia when thousands of radical Bolsonaristas invaded and destroyed the headquarters of Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency, last Sunday.

The plane in which the former minister traveled arrived at around 7:30 local time (10:30 GMT) at the Brasilia airport where Torres was expected by the Federal Police.

The arrest warrant against the former official was issued on Wednesday by Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court magistrate, for “presumed omission”, and confirmed in full by the members of the highest court of justice.

Torres took office as Secretary of Public Security of Brasilia on January 2 and five days later he went on vacation to the United States, so he was not in the country at the time of the attacks by far-right radicals.

Upon learning of the magistrate’s decision, the former minister announced that he would return to the country to place himself in the hands of Justice and prove his innocence, since he alleges that there was a contingency plan in case violent acts occurred in the Bolsonarista marches.

“I believe in Brazilian justice and in the strength of the institutions. I am sure that the truth will prevail,” he said in a message posted on social networks.

The day before, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, affirmed that if Torres did not return to Brazil until Monday, the Government would request his extradition.

In addition to the arrest warrant, Judge Moraes also issued a search at Torres’s residence, where the Police found the draft of a presidential decree to intervene in the Superior Electoral Court and “correct” the result of the presidential elections, which Bolsonaro lost to Lula by a difference of 1.8 percentage points.

Bolsonaro’s former minister alleged that “the aforementioned document was seized” when he was not at home “and leaked out of context, helping to feed false narratives” against him.

Due to the attacks by the Bolsonaristas, who had been camped for two months in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia, more than 1,800 people have been arrested and a series of investigations have been opened against politicians and businessmen accused of financing them.

