A former Santa Fe provincial deputy and legislative advisor was arrested this Thursday in the capital of this province and he will be indicted in Rosario in the mega case for clandestine gambling that involves judicial and political officials, sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) reported today.

Is about Darius Scataglini, ex-deputy of the Justicialista Party (PJ) and advisor to the bench of that political force until last year, when his name was mentioned in a call with the underground gambling capitalist Leonardo Peiti.

Spokesmen for the case indicated that Scataglini was detained in the city of Santa Fe at the request of thea Organized Crime Agency of the Rosario Regional Prosecutor’s Office, which has been carrying out a cause for a provincial underground gambling network since last year.

The former legislator’s home, located at Pasaje Lassaga at 3500, was raided by the Special Operations Troops, who kidnapped “electronic and cellular storage devices of the detainee”, trusted the sources.

The name of Scataglini appeared in the cause in a listen to a telephone used by Peiti, accused of being the leader of a clandestine gambling network in several cities of Santa Fe.

According to the research, Peiti had been warned that his mobile phone was interfered with by the Justice.

The notice was given to him by the Regional Prosecutor of Rosario, Patricio Serjal, and his right hand and prosecutor, Gustavo Ponce Asahad, according to the investigation of his colleagues Matías Edery and Luis Schiappa Pietra.

Serjal and Ponce they are detained con preventive detention for the alleged collection of bribes from Peiti so as not to prosecute him for his illegal activity and, at the same time, provide him with information on investigations against him.

The call that ex-MP Scataglini made to Peiti in 2020 was answered by the secretary of the gambling capitalist, who in other provinces has legal operations.

In that conversation, the former legislator asked to speak with Leo, as Peiti is called, which for prosecutors reveals a certain familiarity in the deal.

Also, he said he called him on behalf of the provincial senator Armando Traferri, who for prosecutors constitutes the “political leg” of the illicit association led by Peiti.

Traferri refused to attend an indictment hearing and prosecutors they asked for their outrage, which was rejected by the Senate at the end of last year where the PJ has a majority.

A second instance judge declared the immunity of the Santa Fe legislators unconstitutional, but the case it was submitted to the Court, which must decide whether Traferri can be charged or not.

Meanwhile, spokesmen for the case said Scataglini will be submitted to a hearing tomorrow of imputation for the inconsistencies that arise between their statements in the case and the evidence collected during the investigation.

In the case, a lieutenant of the Los Monos drug gang, Maximiliano “Cachete” Díaz, is also accused, who first extorted money from Peiti to secure his self-assurance and later became associated with the capitalist who gambles in illegal gambling dens, sources in the case recalled.

Díaz’s girlfriend and a former commissioner who collected the money from the gambling dens have already been convicted in the same file through abridged trials.

