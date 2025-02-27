The player of a football team in Malaga has been arrested by the police for his brutal aggression to the opponent’s coach during a pitched battle in full match, made by which the victim had to be hospitalized.

The event occurred in the meeting between the teams Miraflores City, from the capital of Malaga, and Banús CF, from Marbellaboth of the third senior category, played last Sunday in Malaga, as explained by the president of the Malaga Football Federation, José González.

A Miraflores player was arrested for the aggression to Banús coach in a game in which two players were expelledthere is a video of the facts and the Federation expects to receive the medical part of injuries to incorporate it into the file opened by the incidents.

González has expressed concern about what happened And he explained that in addition to the ongoing judicial procedure, there is another in the Federation that instructs its Competition and Sports Discipline to decide in this regard a sanction, within 15 days, after hearing the parties.

It will predictably be determined the suspension of matches for the player and a fine for the club Following the incident, which has been reported on Wednesday, together with the arrest, the newspaper ‘La Opinion de Málaga’