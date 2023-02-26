Oaxaca.- The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO)confirmed the arrest of a person identified by the initials “AGD), for his alleged responsibility in the crime of femicide against his two daughters aged 17 and 19 in Santa Rosa.

According to what was reported by the agency through a statement, the father’s arrest occurred after the arrest warrant was requested and released. It was staff from the State Investigation Agency who made the arrest of the defendant who was inside a hospital.

It was reported that the victims identified with the initials XAGR, 19 years old, and NGR, 17 years old, daughters of AGD they were attacked with a blunt object while they were inside their home in the municipal agency of Santa Rosa Panzacola, Oaxaca.

It was derived from the strong blows that the two young women lost their lives, meanwhile the accused was located in the same home with injuries because he attempted on his life.

It may interest you:

The man was treated by the emergency bodies who were in charge of transferring him to a medical unit, where he remained as a detainee.