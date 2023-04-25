The Spanish Civil Guard arrested a person for driving under the influence of drugs and not having a driver’s license, according to the official report of the police force.

The Armed Institute let it be known that in the early morning of April 17th observed on the A-4 Madrid – Cádiz highway, in the municipality of La Carlota, a vehicle that tried to flee and left the platform, after the driver noticed the presence of the Civil Guard.

Immediately afterwards, the pilot left the car in the ditch and fled. However, he was intercepted by the guards, who finally caught him.

When arresting the man, the agents they realized that the suspect did not have a driver’s license due to loss of pointsand they proceeded to his arrest as the alleged perpetrator of the theft of the car, and for driving without a pass.

After identifying said person, who turned out to be from Louisiana, Seville, the guards took steps to find out who owned the vehicle.

They also reported that this car had been stolen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, in the same area of ​​La Carlota.

According to what was reported by the Civil Guard, after the person was arrested, the drug test, which came back positive.

At the moment, The recovered vehicle is placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.

MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

