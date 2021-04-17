The arrest occurred after it was observed that the individual was circulating putting the safety of other road users at risk Two agents of the Murcia Local Police with the detainee. / PL EP Murcia Saturday, 17 April 2021, 20:22



The Civil Guard, with the collaboration of the Local Police of Murcia, through several units of Espinardo, detained this Saturday morning to a driver who was seven times the allowed alcohol level, as reported by sources of the aforementioned body through their Twitter account.

The arrest of this driver occurred after it was observed that the individual was circulating, putting the safety of other road users at risk. So he was arrested and took a breathalyzer test, which showed a level of alcohol seven times higher than allowed.