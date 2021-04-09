Agents of the National Police arrested this Thursday in Murcia a man, who is a doctor by profession, accused of alleged mistreatment of his partner, when the victim tried to access the El Carmen police station to report the attacks, insults and threats to those who were subdued by her husband.

The events occurred at around 2:20 pm when two agents observed a woman on the screens of the video surveillance cameras installed at the door of the Police Station with the intention of accessing the police premises, while a man tried to prevent her from doing so. The policemen came to the door and mediated between them. Shortly afterwards, they met with the complainant, who explained that she had a relationship with the man and that the day before she had argued with him, since she announced that she intended to separate from him, to which he replied: « I don’t have time for that, I want to have a child with you and yes, you can’t because it was sterile, I’ll kill you ».

According to the woman’s complaint, the dispute ended at that time. The next day, however, they argued again for the same reasons, although this time her husband began to shove her, saying: “You’re a whore and shit,” while grabbing her by the neck. . She was able to free herself from the assault by hitting him with a plastic bottle. However, the attack continued with blows to the face and shouts: “What I’m doing to you, you deserve it!” Said the victim who told him. He also told the agent that it was not the first time he had hit him, although he had never reported it and that, nevertheless, on that occasion he was going to do it. Finally, and before the woman’s statement, the police officers proceeded to arrest the man for crimes related to gender violence.