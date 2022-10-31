Colombian fugitive Viviana Andrea Vallejo Gutiérrez, who appears on the list of the 10 most wanted by the Spanish Police and Europol, was arrested in Ecuador for alleged crimes of human trafficking for sexual purposes, drug trafficking and money laundering.

The woman was arrested on October 28 in the city of Machala by Ecuadorian agents thanks to a joint investigation with the Spanish and Colombian police, security forces in Spain reported Monday.

Vallejo Gutiérrez allegedly belonged to an international criminal organization dedicated to human trafficking for sexual exploitation that operated from Colombia and whose final destination was Spain, which is why she was wanted.

She allegedly offered the victims to travel to Spain in exchange for 1,500 euros (approximately $1,490), an amount that they had to repay by practicing prostitution in a house that she herself managed.

For the trip to Spain, the women had to contact another member of the organization who provided them with plane tickets, hotel reservations and false documentation.

Once in Spain, they were transferred to a house in the town of Elche (east), where they had to practice prostitution in abusive conditions, having to be available at all times, without the right to rest.

Upon arrival, they were informed that the debt owed to the organization amounted to 3,000 euros ($2,980).

The agents found out that the detainee had been leading a normal life in Elche, but due to the charges she had to face, she decided to return to Colombia.

There she received the support of the organization to hide in an area of ​​difficult access inside the jungle, very close to the border with Ecuador, a country to which she sometimes traveled to avoid being located.

EFE