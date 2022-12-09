staff of the Auxiliary Police (PA) of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City arrested a citizen of Chinese nationality in possession of a short firearm, who possibly stole more than 28 thousand pesos in cash from a property, in the streets of the Colonia Anahuac Second SectionMayor Miguel Hidalgo.

The events occurred when officers carrying out security and surveillance tasks in said neighborhood were alerted via radio about a robbery in progress in an apartment located in a building on Lago Alberto street.

Immediately, the uniformed officers approached the place, where they met with a private security employee, who said that through the surveillance cameras of the building it was appreciated that a subject entered without authorization one of the houses that was inhabited by a citizen China.

With prior authorization, the auxiliary police officers entered the building and arrested the possible perpetrator, a 37-year-old Chinese citizen, who, after a preventive review carried out in accordance with the police action protocols, found more than 28 thousand pesos in cash and a short firearm.

For this reason, the possible person involved was arrested, informed of his legal rights and presented together with the insured before the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will determine his legal situation.