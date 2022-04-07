Agents of the National Police proceeded to arrest a person, a 57-year-old man of Spanish nationality, for allegedly attacking a neighbor with a large knife. According to the Body, both individuals had already had some discussion because the victim had several dogs at home that barked at odd hours, causing their neighbors great inconvenience, a fact that ultimately triggered the terrible event.

The victim, a 72-year-old man, was arranging some belongings inside the storage room, inside the community garage, when the alleged aggressor passed by. According to the National Police, without saying any kind of word or prior discussion, he brandished the knife over his victim’s head, trying to stab him in the body and in the head, reaching his goal despite attempts to defend him. First.

Shortly after the attack, the alleged assailant put his victim on the ground, went up to the house, took off his blood-stained clothes and left the house without saying a word to his relatives. A few minutes later, the alleged aggressor appeared at the Molina de Segura National Police Station, reporting the events that had occurred previously. At that time, the agents of the Judicial Police Group of the Molina Police Station went to the scene and attended to him until the arrival of the ambulance for his transfer to the hospital, where he was admitted. He is currently out of danger, with stab wounds to his head and arms.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Molina de Segura Investigating Court, which ordered as a precautionary measure that he be placed in provisional prison. The operation was carried out by members of the National Police Station of Molina de Segura, belonging to the Superior Headquarters of the National Police of the Region of Murcia.