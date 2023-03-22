HE they were posing as employees of one telecommunication company for rob houses in the state of Jalisco.

At least six men were arrested and placed in unofficial pretrial detention for one year for being the probable perpetrators of a burglary room in tlaquepaque.

The events occurred this same month, on March 9 in Tlaquepaque, where the victim asked the men for help who were near the area, who had uniforms from the internet, cable and telephone service company.

The victim did not have services at home, so she asked them for support at her home in the Treasure Hill neighborhood.

There were at least ten men who they entered his housewho already being inside They threatened the victim along with his family.

“They threatened the residents with death and allegedly seized various objects, including a car, for an approximate amount of two million pesos,” reported the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim filed a complaint, and later the authorities identified and arrest of six subjects.

They are currently in the precautionary measures in connection with the process, while the progress of the investigations is awaited.