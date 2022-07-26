Ciudad Hidalgo, Michoacán.- At least 37 armed civilians in a drug camp are presumed to have been detained by the Mexican Army in an operation in the municipality of Ciudad Hidalgo in Michoacan.

Security elements located a drug camp in the El Caracol community within said municipality, where they found 37 armed civilians suspected members of criminal cells.

During a ‘security strategy’, the soldiers found the drug camp in an area in the mountains within the community, where they also secured at least 35 long weapons of different calibersas well as grenade launchers.

According to preliminary information, the elements secured said arsenal to be processed within the investigation folder of the discovery of the camp, whose criminal cell has not been identified so far.

The Army remains in the area in search of further evidence, as well as to rule out if more people are found involved in said criminal acts to be detainees awaiting trial.

The weapons were placed at the disposal of the pertinent authorities and the subjects are transferred to the relevant instances waiting for directions from State Attorney General’s Office for your trial.

(With information from Red 113 Michoacán)