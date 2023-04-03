police operation stopped 22 people who were “working” on a call center in the First Section Metropolitan neighborhood of the municipality of Nezahualóyotl.

The people worked from the place set up as a call center but for extort peopleWhen the authorities arrived at the compound, they had more than 20 people working illegally.

Act that was supported by agents of the Mexican dependencyelements of the State Security Secretariat, which failed with the objective of securing the area and being able to find those responsible for the extortions that had been detected through calls.