Puebla.- Officials of the Migration’s national institute (INM), located 123 migrants of various nationalities who were traveling on board a tourist bus in the municipality of Palmar de Bravo, in the center of Puebla.

Through a statement, the body dependent on the Ministry of the Interior reported that there were 82 migrants from Guatemala; 12 from Honduras; nine from Cuba; seven from El Salvador, and 13 from Nicaragua, who could not prove their regular stay in national territory.

He added that the location of the migrants was due to intelligence operations carried out in coordination with INM personnel and elements of the National Guard, as well as other government agencies.

After the arrest, the foreigners were sent to the INM facilities in order to start the procedure to determine their legal status in the country.

Meanwhile, the driver and his assistant remained at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), for being probably related to human trafficking.