Nuevo León Civil Force Policethey arrested 10 people who allegedly started a fight inside the State of Rayadoslocated in the municipality of Guadalupe, during the league match between Monterrey and Santos Lagunalast night.

The detainees are 9 men and a womanwho are accused of the crime of violence in sporting events.

As reported by the state corporation, around 9:40 p.m. the first three arrests were recorded within the area of ​​the local team bar, on the third level, after the start of a fight.

Later, around 10:30 p.m., six men and one woman were reported to be in corridor one at door 10 on the first level of the BBVA Stadium, throwing glasses with alcohol and soft drinks at the attendees; and pushing each other.