They argue over a lack of precedence, a 39-year-old hit in the face by a boxer: he is in a coma

Ended up in a coma after a trivial quarrel over a lack of precedence. A 39-year-old is hospitalized in serious condition at the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso after receiving a strong punch in the face that caused him to hit his head. After the quarrel, which took place late yesterday afternoon in Castelfranco Veneto, the attacker disappeared, leaving the man on the ground with his girlfriend, who immediately called for help.

Upon their arrival, the carabinieri collected the testimony of the fiancée, which allowed the attacker to be identified. It would be a young Paduan who attends a boxing gym in the city. According to reports from Il Corriere del Veneto, the 23-year-old is free but has been referred to the judicial authority for the crime of injury.

The 39-year-old, resident of Loreggia, in the province of Padua, was instead taken by helicopter to Ca’ Foncello where he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit, with a reserved prognosis.

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the investigators, who have acquired the images of the video surveillance cameras in the area, the dispute took place shortly before 6 pm on Monday 19 June, in via Pagnana, perhaps due to a lack of precedence. The attacker allegedly overtook the 39-year-old and forced him to stop, starting a heated discussion, which then degenerated with the violent punch thrown at the man’s face.