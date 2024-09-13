A real alarm regarding juvenile delinquency and especially the aggressions that occur daily in the world of children. Two bad episodes have occurred in Pompeii and Milan, thus making it clear how important it is to give the right attention to the case.

Here’s what happened and why we’re talking about it aggression.

Pompeii Assault: Two Young Men Fight Over a Girl

We are at Pompei where a real tragedy occurred inside a school. Two boys of about 13 years old they actually argued over a lass and eventually one of the two would be stabbed by the other.

The victim reportedly suffered a back injurya reason that would have led the school to contact the emergency services and take important measures. Fortunately the boy is not in life-threateningbut it’s an episode that really makes you think.

The person who attacked him was instead stopped and obviously reported for personal injury. However, since the offenders are minors, the offender was reassigned to his family even though he will have to undergo support procedures that will evaluate his psychological integrity. However, it seems that the boy is suffering from some psychiatric pathologywhich is why he allegedly went to school armed.

From what is known, the two would have argued at first on social media. The cameras in the area where the school is located will help the police reconstruct the dynamics of the aggression.

Ugly episode of violence in Milan

Pompei It is not the only place where similar events occur since a multiple assault also took place in Milan resulting in the closure of three 16-year-olds in communities. We are talking about three boys with several previous convictions, who have been accused of stalking and assault.

These would have committed acts of bullying and violence on other peers inside a technical institute that all the people involved in this case attended. Three boys were arrested, but it seems that four others have been accused of having implemented the same dynamics.

Unfortunately, this outrage was also filmed and published on social media, as the three boys and their peers were very proud of what they had done. It is therefore important to note how the youth malaise has increased as a result of the pandemic and how important it is to act now before it becomes too late.