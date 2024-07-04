It happened in Edmonds, Washington, where the police announced that they arrested a suspect, a 16-year-old boy

A fight between girls at a US mall has degenerated into a shooting, causing the death of a 13-year-old girl. It happened in Edmonds, Washington, where the police announce that they have arrested a suspect, a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, the fight broke out between two groups of teenagers in the fast food section of the Alderwood Mall. The girl who was killed, Jayda Woods-Johnson, was not involved with either group and was apparently struck by a stray bullet.

Police are still searching for the gun that was allegedly used by “a suspect identified as a 16-year-old Edmonds boy,” the Lynnwood Police Department said. The boy turned himself in to police “accompanied by his mother, was arrested and will be charged with murder,” police said.