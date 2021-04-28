The Flintstones They could well be considered one of the legendary cartoons, since since their launch in 1960 they have given us many adventures.

Several generations met Pedro, Vilma, Pablo, Betty, Pebbles, Bam Bam and DinoEven when they haven’t been on the screen for a while with something new.

Just when we thought that we would only see them in repetitions, it was confirmed that they already plan a new series, although this time it will be a sequel where we will see them grown.

This new series will be titled ‘Bedrock’, and it was revealed that it will be set 20 years after what we saw in the original television series.

This adventure of The Flintstones will show us to Peter about to retire from his job at the quarry, while Pebbles he begins to enjoy his second decade of life.

The project will be in charge of Fox and will have the stellar participation of Elizabeth banks, who will lend his voice to the daughter of Vilma.

The Flintstones want an adult audience

What is striking about this new version is that it will not be aimed at children at all and will focus its efforts on attracting an adult audience.

At the moment not many details were revealed about this production, but it will be done in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation.

The interesting thing will be to see how this story is intertwined or not with the different films that we saw in the past, since in them we even see Pebbles marry Bam Bam.

These versions will most likely be scrapped to show us the adult life of the younger characters from another perspective, but we’ll find out soon.

Bedrock It doesn’t have a release date yet, but if you’re a fan of The Flintstones you can’t miss it.

We just hope they manage to create something great outside of the clichés of this type of series.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



