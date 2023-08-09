Since it aired ‘At the bottom there is room’ It has become one of the most popular series on Peru; For this reason, it already has 9 successful seasons and the tenth is on broadcast. In addition, despite the fact that he had a 6-year break between the eighth and ninth installments, ‘AFHS’ He returned in style to the screens of America TV and continues to be positioned at the top of Peruvians. Such has been the impact of the series that a profile has been created on the web portal Internet Movie Database (IMDb)well known to users as a complete database.

However, not everything is rosy for ‘At the bottom there is room’since, despite being the series that tops the list in Peruhas received a low score on IMDb and some people have called it boring.

How does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ score on IMDb?

The foreign web spaces of specialized criticism do not agree that ‘At the bottom there is room’ it’s a good series. In Internet Movie Database (IMDb), ‘AFHS’ has a rating of 5.5 out of 10; that is, a certificate B. To arrive at this figure, the votes of 335 users who left their opinion from 2010 to 2023 were averaged. Some of them commented the following:

“‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, the longest-running Peruvian telenovela, based on the typical differences between a rich and a poor family. This show was just a ‘pretty nice way to spend 1 hour of your day in front of your TV’, and I mean… REALLY? If your character is poor, but aspires to become a supermodel, in love with the ex-fiancé of the rich family matriarch, why do you have to act like a stupid immature child? If you are the granddaughter of same rich family matriarch why are you crazy as hell these are some of my questions that after seven years of this show first airing no one could answer them overall not something GOOD to watch, but if you like it…take it!”

“Series that has a format that has been used for many years, characters, situations, even jokes, is repeated, lacks originality and becomes very boring to watch.”

“Sometimes funny, most of the time boring and/or silly.”

Is ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ only for Peruvians?

Macarena cried after seeing Joel kiss ‘Patty’ in ‘In the background there is room’. Photo: America TV

Not only in IMDb Criticisms and comments from foreigners have been left to ‘At the bottom there is room’but also on another popular web portal: filmaffinity. Here, the Peruvian series on América TV registers even lower numbers. only achieved a score of 3.1 out of 10, and 79 votes were taken as a base. “Jokes and entertainment only for Peruvians. Very bad and mediocre acting. The script, quite apart from being bad and having neither head nor tail, is an eternal mess with no way out. The only thing salvageable from this mess are certain ‘occurrences’ and ‘jokes’ that are throughout the plot”, says the review of a user who gave it 2 out of 10.