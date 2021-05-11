On 1-1-2, he received a notice from one of the forest guard posts informing that an agricultural burning had gotten out of control and was affecting the lower part of the mountain. Aerial view of the smoke caused by the fire declared in the area of ​​El Ginete, in the municipality of Cieza. / 112

Members of the Infomur Plan to fight forest fires are working on a vegetation fire declared in the place of El Ginete, in the municipality of Cieza. On 1-1-2 he received a notice from one of the forest guard posts informing that an agricultural burn had gotten out of control in the aforementioned place and affected the lower part of the mountain.

Environmental agents have been mobilized to the place; firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium; a helicopter with a helicopter firefighting technician and forest brigade on board and a ground forest brigade.